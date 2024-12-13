Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,736 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.22% of Plug Power worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

