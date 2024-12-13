Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 7,351 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 963.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLDN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 343.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $187,572.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,266.98. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $82,731.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,772.44. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,387 shares of company stock worth $280,483. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

