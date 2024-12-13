Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Innospec by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 2,699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 660.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $115.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.13 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,721.76. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

