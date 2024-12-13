Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Calavo Growers worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 25.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,636,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,703,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 267,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 246.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.43 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

