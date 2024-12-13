Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.35. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $38,586.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,060 shares in the company, valued at $257,674.20. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,800 shares of company stock valued at $321,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

