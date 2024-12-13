Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of SkyWater Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 3.73. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SkyWater Technology Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.