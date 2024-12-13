Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 52.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMEO. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

