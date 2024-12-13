Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,481,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,569,000 after acquiring an additional 425,630 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,916,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,669,000 after buying an additional 2,021,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after buying an additional 1,218,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Krispy Kreme Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

