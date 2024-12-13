Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 754.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVGS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Navigator by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Navigator has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

