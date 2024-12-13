Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $221,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 7,167,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,512,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 103,731 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INN opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $176.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

