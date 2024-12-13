Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $394,000 Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,847 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alector were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,017,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,595,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 137,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $199.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.51. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $131,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,826.48. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,341.80. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,161 shares of company stock worth $239,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

