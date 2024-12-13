Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. This trade represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,784.71. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSW opened at $20.26 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

