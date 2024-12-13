Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $221,000 in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 989,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 21.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $610,696.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,173.34. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $31.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. Raymond James raised CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.