Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $298,000 in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 872,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Immatics by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Immatics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immatics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immatics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Immatics Price Performance

Shares of IMTX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Immatics has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $884.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Immatics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.