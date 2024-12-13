Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 313,417 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 527.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 281,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,404.32. This trade represents a 45.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.