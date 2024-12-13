Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $204,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,470.97. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

