Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the third quarter worth $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the third quarter worth $541,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the third quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 654,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 538,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELME. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $16.53 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Elme Communities’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -479.97%.

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.