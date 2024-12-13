Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $212,000 Investment in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of MediWound at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth $342,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MediWound by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 628,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 114,560 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.81. MediWound Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MediWound from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

