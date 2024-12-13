Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 70.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTBI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

