Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,663 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 1,588,990 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,460,000 after buying an additional 1,624,495 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 1,863,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

