Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEPU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $320,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Central Puerto Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $14.95 on Friday. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.3954 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Central Puerto’s previous — dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

