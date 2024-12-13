Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. CWM LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 25.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 459.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

