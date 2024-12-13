Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,586 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 248.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $108.96.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

