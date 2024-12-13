Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,883 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,440,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 726.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Williams Trading increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Chairman Wayne J. Weaver acquired 285,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $9,681,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,173,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,524,368.39. This represents a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $933.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

