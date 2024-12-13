Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 238,003 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,003 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 129.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 90,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

