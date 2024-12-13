Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 258,676 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 258,676 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Hallador Energy worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $309,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,397.09. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $1,356,743. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $528.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HNRG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th.

View Our Latest Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.