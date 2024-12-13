Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,400 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 239,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 20.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,235. The trade was a 20.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.26 per share, with a total value of $74,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,657.62. The trade was a 14.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

