Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $210,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 51.3% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,699 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Stratasys by 785.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

