Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $342,000 Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alamo Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $4,290,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $3,014,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 641,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after buying an additional 45,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $54,062.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,031.32. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.1 %

ALG opened at $193.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

