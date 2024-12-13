Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,905,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. This trade represents a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

