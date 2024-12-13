Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Quarry LP raised its position in Greif by 71.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Greif by 80.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Greif by 27,766.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

