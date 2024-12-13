Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of Mural Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MURA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MURA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam D. Cutler sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $25,305.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $243,603.58. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Mural Oncology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MURA opened at $3.74 on Friday. Mural Oncology plc has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

See Also

