Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 6,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 495,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 28.36% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

