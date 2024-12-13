Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Holdings Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Proto Labs worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,946,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,670 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 44,804.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 573,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 572,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 32.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 106,423 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 22.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Proto Labs Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $44.26 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

