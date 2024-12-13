PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in November

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.07.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
