PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in November

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

