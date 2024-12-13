Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of RVLV opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $870,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,010. The trade was a 44.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,512 shares of company stock worth $24,534,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 280,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

