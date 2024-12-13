Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAMS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NAMS opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,778,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,411,300.80. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,803 shares of company stock worth $1,755,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

