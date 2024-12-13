Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

Further Reading

