Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Drops By 33.6%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CLOU opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $954,000.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

