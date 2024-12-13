SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. SMX has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 7.82% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.