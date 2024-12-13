Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 227.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

