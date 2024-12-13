SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Position Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SunOpta by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STKL. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $99,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,430. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,977.43. This represents a 53.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.07 million, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

