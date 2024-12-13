Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 108.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 44.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $121.37.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

