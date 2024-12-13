TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $234.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.86. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 34,356.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Articles

