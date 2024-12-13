The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Trading Down 9% – What’s Next?

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 5,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

The GPT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.