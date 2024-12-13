The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 854 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WNS were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $48.35 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.66 million. WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

