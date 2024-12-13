The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of SWGAY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

