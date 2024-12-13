The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of SWGAY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SWGAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.