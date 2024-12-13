TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 177.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TKO Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TKO Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TKO opened at $143.43 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -341.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

