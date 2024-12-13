TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $1,375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,465.47.

TDG opened at $1,240.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,322.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.15. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $972.08 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $716,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,151,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $618,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 184.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

