Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 123.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.